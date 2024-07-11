Planet Marathi OTT secures $5 million investment

Delhi: Planet Marathi OTT has announced a significant investment from a USA-based private equity firm, A&MA Capital USA. The initial investment, totalling approximately 5 Million USD, is expected to increase over the next two quarters.

Commenting on the investment, Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi OTT, stated, “We are committed to growing the Indian regional entertainment space and with this significant investment we are prepared to bolster our offerings and content slate. As a company we stay dedicated to bringing the best quality entertainment on OTT and with our new partners we will take this dedication to newer heights.”

In addition to the private equity investment, Dcafe, a media-tech company, has also entered into a strategic agreement with Planet Marathi OTT.

“Partnership with Dcafe platform represents a significant milestone for us, solidifying our position in the tech-driven entertainment landscape," Bardapurkar added.