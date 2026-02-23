New Delhi: Pine Labs has appointed Shalini Pillai as Chief Marketing Officer. In the role, she will oversee global marketing strategy, product marketing, marketing communications and brand positioning.

Pillai joins from Microsoft, where she served as Marketing Director, India and South Asia. She has previously worked at Google and has entrepreneurial experience. Across nearly two decades, she has worked on consumer applications, digital payments and enterprise portfolios.

Commenting on the appointment, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “Shalini brings deep technology-led marketing experience across both B2C and B2B global big techs. Her long tenures in scaling digital products, building data-driven growth engines, and driving integrated brand and product marketing give her a full-stack perspective. This positions her strongly to lead the next phase of marketing transformation and growth for the Pine Labs group.”

“The next era of fintech is defined by integrated infrastructure that powers global commerce,” said Shalini Pillai, CMO, Pine Labs.

“Sitting at the intersection of merchant relationships and sovereign-scale technology, Pine Labs provides the unified engine turning consumer intent into immediate execution. I am eager to drive our integrated market strategy, scaling Pine Labs’ footprint to deliver compounding commercial value on a global scale.”, Shalini added.

The appointment comes as Pine Labs expands the use of artificial intelligence across its payment products and developer productivity tools. The company recently announced a collaboration with OpenAI as part of its technology initiatives.