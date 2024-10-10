Pharma brand Invengene partners with Landor for rebranding

New Delhi: Landor, a global brand specialist and a part of the WPP network has partnered with the pharmaceutical company Invengene for a comprehensive brand transformation exercise that includes brand positioning, voice and visual identity.

A key highlight of the collaboration is the introduction of CalMarks, a signature element that embodies precision and reliability in every Invengene product. The three Ns in 'Invengene' symbolise the brand's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Invengene’s founders said, " The injectables industry is complex, which often hampers both effective healthcare and category advancement. There was an opportunity for Invengene to step in to solve this jigsaw. Fueled by Landor’s strategic vision and creative expertise, our new vision-driven identity showcases precision and reliability in every solution, making us poised to lead the way in revolutionising the injectables market. Our partnership with Landor exemplifies a synergistic collaboration driving innovation in the pharmaceutical landscape.”

Ronita Mukerjee, Executive Director - Client Services, Landor India, said, “Through a purpose-driven brand positioning and a unique brand identity; we were able to help Invengene stand out and stand for something in a very cluttered category. We are proud to have played a role in elevating Invengene as a dynamic growth catalyst in the injectables space."