P&G Hygiene and Health Care cuts advertising spend by over 50% in June quarter

New Delhi: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care on Wednesday posted an over two-fold increase in net profit to Rs 192 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 81 crore for the April-June quarter of last year.

However, the FMCG major's adex reduced by 55% to Rs 68.73 crore in the June quarter. It spent Rs 153.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In the previous quarter, the company spent Rs 121.16 crore on advertising and promotions.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 937 crore for the June quarter against Rs 932 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care said in a regulatory filing.

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, said, “Despite the continually challenging operating environment, our team came together to execute our integrated growth strategy - a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization. We remain committed to this strategy, which is aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”