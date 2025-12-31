New Delhi: Procter & Gamble Home Products reported a 19.1% increase in profit to Rs 683.29 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, while revenue from operations rose 3.4% to Rs 9,054.11 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Advertising and sales promotion expenses increased 21.5% to Rs 930.03 crore in FY25 from Rs 765.15 crore in the previous year. Royalty payments to its parent entity, The Procter & Gamble Company, rose 3.61% to Rs 410.17 crore during the year.

However, the company’s total income, which includes other income, declined nearly 2% to Rs 9,228.83 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 9,413.02 crore in the previous financial year, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

In the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd’s net profit stood at Rs 573.6 crore, while revenue from operations was Rs 8,756.79 crore.

Procter & Gamble Home Products is an unlisted entity in India and operates under the US-based consumer goods major Procter & Gamble. The company manages the group’s fabric and home care, baby care and hair care businesses in the country, with brands including Ariel, Tide, Pampers and Pantene.

The company’s total tax expense declined 63% to Rs 252.63 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 683.13 crore in FY24.

Total expenses for the financial year stood at Rs 8,292.91 crore, marking an increase of 1.67% from Rs 8,156.29 crore a year earlier.

Procter & Gamble operates in India through four entities, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Procter & Gamble Health, Gillette India and Procter & Gamble Home Products. Of these, Procter & Gamble Home Products is the only unlisted company.

Procter & Gamble, through Procter & Gamble Overseas India BV, the Netherlands, holds a 99.98% stake in Procter & Gamble Home Products.