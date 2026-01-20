New Delhi: Parle Products’ operational revenue increased 8.5% to Rs 15,568.49 crore in FY25, while its profit declined 39% to Rs 979.53 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company’s total income, including other income, rose 7.32% to Rs 16,190.98 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, as per financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Britannia Industries reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 17,942.67 crore in FY25, retaining its position as the country’s largest biscuit and confectionery company. Its total income stood at Rs 18,169.76 crore for the year ended March 31, 2025. The company operates across biscuits, dairy and snacks, with brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice and MarieGold.

Parle Products, an unlisted entity, has traditionally focused on the mass and rural markets through brands including Parle-G, Hide & Seek and Monaco, while also expanding its presence in the premium segment through its Platina range.

In FY24, Britannia’s revenue from operations was Rs 16,546.21 crore, compared with Rs 14,349.40 crore reported by Parle Products, a difference of nearly 15.3 per cent.

Mondelez India Foods, another major competitor, reported a 1.91% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 12,502.95 crore in FY25. Its profit fell 99.4 per cent to Rs 12.47 crore during the year. The company’s portfolio includes brands such as Oreo, Bournvita Biscuits and the recently licensed Lotus Biscoff.

According to an IBEF report, the Indian biscuit, cookies and crackers market was valued at Rs 1.16 lakh crore (USD 13.58 billion) in 2025. With a projected compound annual growth rate of 6.8%, the market is expected to reach Rs 1.64 lakh crore (USD 18.87 billion) by 2030.

Alongside Parle and Britannia, ITC has been expanding its presence in the segment with products such as Marie Light and Dark Fantasy.

The Indian biscuit market is undergoing a shift, with higher consumer spending and a move beyond traditional glucose biscuits towards cookies positioned for urban consumers. Changing lifestyles, urbanisation and product innovation have supported the growth of variants featuring ingredients such as oats, nuts and low-sugar formulations.

Regional players have also increased their share in local markets by leveraging lower price points and strong distribution networks. Companies including Anmol Industries and Surya Foods (Priya Gold) have gained traction through aggressive pricing strategies.

Britannia has previously stated that it has a “war chest” in place and is prepared to “fight many battles in smaller territories” against regional competitors. The company said it is adopting “a localised approach of looking at India not just as one country, but as many countries within” to respond to competitive pressures.