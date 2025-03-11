Parle Candy Culture onboards Experience Commerce as official digital partner

New Delhi: Experience Commerce, an integrated marketing agency within the Cheil Network, has been appointed as the official digital partner for Parle Candy Culture.

The agency has secured the annual social media marketing and media planning and buying mandate for Parle Candy Culture (Parle’s Confectionery Offerings) following a multi-agency pitch.

Experience Commerce aims to drive the strategic development and execution of Parle Candy Culture’s content and media strategy. This includes social media management, product storytelling, festive campaigns, and real-time moment marketing.

Additionally, the agency plans to enhance YouTube discoverability through SEO-driven strategies. The agency will also spearhead influencer and celebrity collaborations.

Mayank Shah, Vice-President, Parle Products, said, "Parle Candy Culture is a digital-first initiative, and we needed a partner with strong expertise in digital marketing. With Experience Commerce, we have found the perfect collaborator—one that understands our vision and aligns with our objectives. We are excited to create content that truly connects with our audience and drives meaningful engagement. We look forward to the creativity and strategic value that EC brings in strengthening Parle’s legacy in the digital space."

Bhawana Daga, Vice-President - Growth, Experience Commerce, stated, "Parle Products is a cherished and beloved brand with deep-rooted nostalgia among Indian consumers. We are thrilled to take on this mandate and look forward to crafting compelling digital narratives that enhance the brand’s connection with its audience. Our unique blend of data-driven insights, creative excellence, and precision media planning will ensure that Parle Candy Culture remains a leader in the confectionery space’s digital ecosystem.”