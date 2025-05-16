Advertisment

Parag Milk Foods appoints Subhodeep Roy as Chief Business Officer

Roy brings nearly two decades of experience to lead business expansion and execution excellence

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Parag Milk Foods Ltd appointed Subhodeep Roy as its new Chief Business Officer. Roy brought over 18 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, with previous roles at Britannia, Cadbury, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer Products, and most recently, Dabur India Ltd.

In his new role, Roy will oversee revenue strategy and business growth while focusing on execution and category development. He has worked extensively across trade ecosystems and channels and has developed customer-centric strategies throughout his career.

“We are delighted to welcome Subhodeep to the Parag family,” said Akshali Shah, Executive Director. “His entrepreneurial mindset and deep understanding of trade and business dynamics will play a pivotal role as we scale up and deepen our market reach.”

Roy is known for his coaching-led leadership approach and emphasis on building capability at the front line. He will be working closely with internal teams to align operational processes with broader strategic objectives.

