Pankaj Tripathi joins Hyundai Motor India as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has announced that actor Pankaj Tripathi will be the company’s new brand ambassador. The collaboration is positioned as part of the company’s broader effort to reinforce its presence and appeal among Indian audiences.

According to the automaker, Tripathi’s association aligns with the brand’s focus on values such as reliability, authenticity, and its long-standing relationship with Indian customers.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer of HMIL, said, “At HMIL, we celebrate stories of progress and inspiration. We are delighted to welcome Pankaj Tripathi to HMIL family. His grounded persona, exceptional talent and widespread appeal resonate with the values of HMIL and our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. Together, we aim to drive deeper emotional connections with our diverse customer base across India.”

Tripathi, reflecting on his personal connection with the brand, added, “It is an honour to associate with Hyundai Motor India Limited, a brand that has long stood for trust, innovation and customer-first approach. My first car was a Hyundai, and over the years, that relationship has grown into something truly personal.”

The company stated that the partnership with Tripathi is intended to enhance its ambassador portfolio and forge a stronger emotional bond with consumers.