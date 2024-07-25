Panasonic’s D2C platform witnesses 160% surge in visitors since launch

New Delhi: Panasonic Life Solutions India revealed in its media brief that its authorized Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform, since its launch in September 2022, experienced growth, with online visitors surging by 160%, surpassing 4 million visitors in the past year alone.

The platform has recorded four-fold growth over last year, quarter on quarter.

“The rapid expansion of our authorized D2C platform demonstrates customers trust in the brand, Panasonic's strong commitment to embracing digital transformation, while significantly enhancing and personalizing customer experiences,” said Sushil Grover Business Chief and Director - E-Commerce, D2C (e-store) Business, Brand and Marketing Communication, Panasonic Life Solutions India. “The platform is intuitive, easy to navigate, and represents the brand identity that meets our customers’ aspirational world. We have been continuously expanding our product offerings on the platform with the aim of providing the widest choice to our customers backed with proven reliability of Japanese technology. We recently launched Lumix cameras, and the response was tremendous. We sold cameras for over 2.5 lacs average price, which confirms our notion that consumers are moving toward premiumization. We are now focused to enhance product availability and service coverage across more cities backed with an efficient supply chain support.”

According to its media brief, currently, the platform attracts 13% repeat customers, with the highest user and conversion rates coming from the 25-34 age bracket followed by the Gen Z audience.