On-field “Gabbar”, off-field brand “Khiladi”: Shikhar Dhawan hits 39

New Delhi: Subject to love, laughter, and criticism, Shikhar Dhawan, the “Gabbar” of Indian cricket, turned 39 today, December 5.

As he celebrates another year of life, BestMediaInfo.com has created a list of his notable brand partnerships and advertising milestones.

His brand endorsement journey began with sports-centric brands but soon expanded to encompass lifestyle, fitness, and technology products. Known for his authenticity and relatability, Dhawan has cemented his position as a prominent figure in the advertising industry.

Not just limited to endorsements, Dhawan has also ventured into hosting with his podcast, Dhawan Karenge, on JioCinema.

In addition to his endorsements, Shikhar Dhawan has made significant entrepreneurial moves. He is a partner, investor, and brand ambassador for the eyewear brand QUE. Moreover, Dhawan has ventured into the home decor space as the co-founder of DaONE Home, a brand he launched alongside his wife, Aesha Dhawan.

Let’s take a look at his major endorsements:

boAT:

He may be 39 but his charm still resonates with 20-year-olds. His relaxed and easy-going personality aligns seamlessly with boAt's youthful energy. His endorsement of boAt emphasises his appeal to younger generations, making the brand's campaigns lively and captivating.

Campaign:

(85) Boat IPL - Shikhar Dhawan - YouTube

Nerolac Paints:

Dhawan's endorsement of Nerolac Paints blends humour and relatability, showcasing Dhawan's off-field charisma and promoting the brand's innovative products, creating a memorable and engaging experience for a broad audience.

Campaign:

Shikhar Dhawan Mooch Moustache ad Nerolac Advertisement Commercial TVC - YouTube

Mutual Funds Sahi Hai

Shikhar Dhawan's endorsement of the "Mutual Funds Sahi Hai" campaign brings out his reliability and trustworthiness by advocating for financial literacy and wise investments. Dhawan resonates with a wide audience, encouraging them to make well-informed financial choices.

Campaign:

Styled Shikhar Dhawan for AMFI Mutual Funds TVC - YouTube

Ramsons Perfume

Shikhar Dhawan's endorsement of Ramsons Perfume shows his charming and urbane “vibe”. As the ambassador for the "One Day Wala Deo" campaign, Dhawan connects with young audiences, promoting durable fragrances.

Campaign:

(85) Ramsons Red ZX | One Day Wala Deo | Deo That Lasts All Day Long | Deodorant For Men | Shikhar Dhawan - YouTube

Dream 11

As an ambassador for fantasy sports, Dhawan resonates with cricket fans and his endorsement of Dream11 tells us about his competitive nature and engaging personality. His involvement in the campaign as a cricketer enhances its credibility and excitement, making it one of his most notable endorsements.

Campaign:

Dream11: Shikhar Dhawan's Unexpected Birthday Present - YouTube

Acko Insurance

Shikhar Dhawan starred in Acko Insurance's ad, showing off their easy claims and smart insurance plans. His playful personality connected with today's consumers, highlighting how simple and trustworthy Acko's services are.

Campaign:

Acko Insurance Ad |Shikhar Dhawan ,Rabada ,Pant |Saad Bilgrami| 2020 - YouTube

Alcis Sports

Something for the health-conscious folks: as the brand ambassador, Dhawan promotes their budget-friendly and top-notch sportswear, connecting with health-conscious folks. His partnership with Alcis Sports highlights innovation and style, making fitness fun and accessible for everyone—it's a home run for your workout gear!

Campaign: ALCIS | SHIKHAR DHAWAN | BRAND VIDEO | CINE-FI FILMS

Oppo

Shikhar Dhawan's love for pictures and cameras makes his endorsement of Oppo show his love for technology and cameras. His partnership with Oppo highlights his broad appeal and the brand's dedication to reaching a wide audience with good cameras and stylish designs.

Campaign:

Oppo World Cup New ad 2019 with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin

Kurkure

Shikhar Dhawan's bubbly and fun-loving personality is a perfect match for Kurkure's quirky brand image. His endorsement injects a lively and engaging spirit into the campaigns, making them unforgettable and irresistible to a wide audience. Dhawan's partnership with Kurkure spotlights his playful side, striking a chord with fans and snack enthusiasts alike.