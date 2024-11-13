Nykaa’s marketing expenses surge by 40% to Rs 285.8 crore in Q2 FY2025

New Delhi: Nykaa’s marketing expenses surged by 40% to Rs 285.8 crore in Q2 FY2025, up from Rs 203.6 crore in the same period last year, accounting for 15.2% of its operational revenue.

For the first half of FY2025, the company allocated Rs 534.2 crore to marketing—a 35% increase compared to Rs 395.4 crore in H1 of the previous fiscal year.

The beauty and lifestyle e-commerce firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures has posted around a 66% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.97 crore in the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024, according to a company filing.

The company, which owns the Nykaa brand, posted a net profit of Rs 7.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Nykaa grew by 24.4% to Rs 1,874.84 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,507.02 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

The beauty vertical of Nykaa recorded a 29% year-on-year (YoY) gross merchandise value (GMV) growth, reaching Rs 2783.3 crore during the reported quarter.

"This was fuelled by new customer acquisition growth of 31% YoY, bringing Nykaa's cumulative beauty customer base to 30 million and One Nykaa's cumulative base to 37 million. This contributed to a 22% YoY rise in annual unique transacting customers and a 24% YoY increase in total orders," the company said in a statement.

Nykaa Fashion witnessed a healthy revenue growth of 22% YoY and its GMV grew 10% YoY, the company said.