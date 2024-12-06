Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh resigns

New Delhi: Nykaa Fashion chief executive officer Nihir Parikh has resigned and has been relieved with immediate effect, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

Nykaa Fashion is the fashion vertical of FSN E-commerce Ventures.

"Nihir Parikh has resigned effective December 5, 2024, on account of personal commitments. He has been relieved from the services w.e.f. (with effect from) the close of business hours on December 5, 2024," FSN E-commerce Ventures said in the filing.

The fashion vertical accounts for less than 10% of the company's revenue.

The beauty segment of the company accounts for the majority of the revenue. Nykaa Fashion is still a loss-making vertical.

The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.97 crore and revenue of Rs 1,874 crore for the September 2024 quarter.