Nykaa appoints Sukhleen Aneja as SVP and biz head for Kay Beauty

New Delhi: Nykaa announced the appointment of Sukhleen Aneja as Senior Vice-President and Business Head for Kay Beauty.

Her role will focus on propelling growth for Kay Beauty in International markets. Aneja will also hold responsibility for Nyveda, a brand based on Science of Ayurveda with a universal appeal in India and abroad, as well as provide strategic directions for few of the young brands in wellness and personal care.

With over two decades of sales and marketing experiences across Fortune 500 organisations like Unilever, L’Oreal and Reckitt Benckiser, she was most recently the CEO of Brands at Good Glamm.

Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director Nykaa, CEO Nykaa Fashion and Head of Owned Brands said, “We are delighted to welcome Sukhleen Aneja to the Nykaa Family to lead the Kay Beauty and Nyveda businesses. Sukhleen’s extensive experience in building customer-centric brands will be invaluable as we up our ambition on both brands. For Kay Beauty specifically, her strategic vision, along with Katrina’s marketing mind and might, will enable the Rs.150Cr brand to scale to the next level both domestically and internationally.”

Aneja, Senior Vice-President and Business Head for Kay Beauty, remarked, "I am thrilled to join Nykaa and look forward to driving growth and innovation in Kay Beauty and Nyveda. Beauty continues to be under-penetrated in India and that’s where the opportunity lies for creating strong and powerful consumer first brands.”