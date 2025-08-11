“No Palm Oil” claims mislead consumers, ignore scientific evidence: OTAI President

New Delhi: Dr Rajeev Churi, National President of the Oil Technologists’ Association of India (OTAI) and Senior Oil Technologist, has raised concerns over recent “No Palm Oil” marketing campaigns by certain food brands. He described these campaigns as exploiting consumer sentiment through fear-based messaging.

Dr Churi emphasised the need for public discussions on food and nutrition to be grounded in scientific rigour and balanced information. He urged stakeholders in the food industry, regulatory bodies, and the media to promote informed consumer decisions and avoid unfounded claims.

“These campaigns, which position palm oil as inherently unhealthy, are not supported by scientific evidence. Rather, they appear to be strategies aimed at gaining market differentiation,” said Dr Churi.

India’s 2024 Dietary Guidelines, issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Nutrition, reaffirm the role of palm oil as part of a balanced diet. The guidelines also note the benefits of tocotrienols, compounds found in palm oil, in reducing blood cholesterol.

The guidelines recommend rotating oils such as palm, groundnut, sesame, rice bran, and sunflower to ensure a balanced intake of fatty acids.

Dr Churi added, “The growing and widespread use of ‘No Palm Oil’ narratives risk distorting public understanding of palm oil, which is a safe, widely consumed, and globally regulated edible oil. Palm oil, when used responsibly and as part of a balanced diet, is as safe as any other edible oil. It is imperative that discussions around its use are driven by data, not marketing rhetoric. It has been unfairly vilified, despite being nutritionally sound and a key part of diets worldwide. Demonising it will not make processed food healthier; it only confuses consumers and undermines India’s goal of self-reliance in edible oils.”

The National Mission on Edible Oils, Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) is a Government of India initiative launched in 2021 with a budget of Rs 11,040 crore. It focuses on increasing oil palm cultivation area, improving crude palm oil production, and reducing the country’s dependence on imported edible oils.

Research supports palm oil’s nutritional profile, which contains a near-equal balance of saturated and unsaturated fats, no trans fats, and zero cholesterol. It is rich in tocotrienols (a form of vitamin E), carotenoids, and natural antioxidants, which contribute to heart, brain, and cellular health. These compounds have been linked to lowering LDL cholesterol and may offer protection against Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular diseases.

Dr Churi emphasised that marketing tactics targeting a single oil detract from the core principles of good nutrition: balance, variety, and scientific understanding. “Attacking one fat source without substantiated evidence misleads the public and weakens national efforts towards food security.”

Globally, palm oil remains the most consumed edible oil and accounts for over 40% of total edible oil consumption in India. Its natural semi-solid form at room temperature eliminates the need for partial hydrogenation, helping manufacturers avoid harmful trans fats and making it a safer, more sustainable choice for the food industry.