Nielsen inaugurates new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru

New Delhi: Nielsen, a media audience measurement firm, has inaugurated its new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru to expand operations in India. The offices are located in Goregaon in Mumbai and Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The Mumbai office spans 1,50,000 sq ft, while the Bengaluru office covers 1,36,000 sq ft. Each office can accommodate 1,500 employees.

“India’s media market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing digital consumption, evolving audience preferences, and advancements in data-driven insights,” said Karthik Rao, CEO, Nielsen. “The decision to establish new offices in India stems from the country's immense business opportunities and access to a highly skilled talent pool. This expansion aligns with Nielsen’s commitment to strengthening its R&D, sales, and operations capabilities, enabling us to better serve clients and drive innovation in this rapidly evolving market.”

He added, "India is a critical market for Nielsen, playing a pivotal role in our global growth and innovation strategy. As we continue to expand our presence, we are not only investing in new offices but also deepening our collaborations across the industry. By forging strong partnerships, we aim to drive innovation, enhance data-driven insights, and deliver greater value to businesses navigating an increasingly dynamic media market. Our commitment to India extends beyond just growth—we are dedicated to fostering a vibrant ecosystem where talent, technology, and strategic alliances come together to shape the future of measurement and analytics."

Nielsen will open more offices across India, including in locations like Gurgaon and Hyderabad. The company recently signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra at the World Economic Forum 2025. The agreement marks an investment of Rs 450 crore into the state’s IT and ITeS sectors. This move is aimed at creating 1,100 new jobs, particularly in technical roles such as AI Experts, Data Scientists, Data Analysts, and other specialised technology positions.

Additionally, ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Nielsen has collaborated with JioStar to provide analytics solutions for its OTT platform, JioHotstar.