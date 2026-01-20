New Delhi: NEWME has partnered with JioHotstar on MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 to introduce a contextual commerce feature that allows viewers to shop outfits worn on the show without leaving the streaming platform.

Under the collaboration, JioHotstar has rolled out a ‘Shop The Look’ feature during episodes of Splitsvilla 16. As viewers watch the show on the JioHotstar app, outfits worn by female contestants appear contextually below the video player. Users can select a product and complete the purchase within the app, without being redirected elsewhere. The process covers product discovery, payment and address confirmation within the same interface.

This marks the first instance of an Indian fashion brand enabling real-time, in-stream shopping on a domestic reality television show. The feature covers a range of styles seen on the programme, including athleisure, casual wear, date-night looks and party outfits.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Jasoria, Co-founder and CEO, NEWME, said, “Gen Z is wired for action, whether it’s content, travel, or everyday choices. Shopping is no exception. We noticed a clear gap between the fashion young audiences see on screen and the effort it takes to actually find and buy those looks, screenshots, multiple apps, endless searches.”

He added, “Given the strong cultural resonance Splitsvilla enjoys among Gen Z viewers, the show was a natural fit for this initiative. As a brand deeply connected with this generation, we set out to remove that friction. Technology has always been central to how we build NEWME, and this integration allows inspiration and action to exist in the same moment. We’re excited to see how audiences engage with this format and how contextual commerce can evolve the way fashion is discovered in India.”

Mahesh Shetty, Head, Entertainment Sales, JioStar, said, “Splitsvilla has always reflected how young India thinks, dresses, and expresses itself. We are delighted to have NEWME onboard for the second time as the brand that shares the same DNA as us. The ‘Shop the Look’ integration feels like a natural extension of how audiences engage with the show today, allowing fashion inspiration to move seamlessly from screen to action.”

He added, “This first-of-its-kind experience on an Indian reality show underscores our constant endeavour to push the envelope and introduce newer, more immersive solutions that enable brands to drive deeper engagement, deliver measurable impact, and effectively meet their business objectives. Unlike conventional display formats, ‘Shop the Look’ is natively embedded within the viewing journey and is driven by clean user intent and contextual relevance.”

Alongside the in-stream shopping feature, NEWME is also releasing a Splitsvilla-exclusive fashion collection under a licensing association with the show. The collection is being launched in phases alongside episodes and draws from the fashion seen on screen.

According to the companies, viewers using the ‘Shop Now’ option during the programme will also receive launch discounts and free delivery as part of the rollout.