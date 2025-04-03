Nestlé expands ready-to-drink cold coffee range to India, MENA region and Brazil

Mumbai: Nestlé is expanding its Nescafe Ready-to-Drink cold coffee range to India, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and Brazil to meet the needs of young consumers who prioritise convenience and on-the-go options that align with their fast-paced and dynamic lifestyles.

Ready-to-drink beverages are the fastest-growing coffee segment globally, driven by cold coffee consumption among Gen Z and millennial consumers. In India, the MENA region and Brazil, where approximately a quarter of the population are young people, Nestlé is tapping into the potential of these markets with its Nescafe’s new cold coffee range, which includes many varieties.

"With Nescafe Ready-to-Drink, we want to bring new consumers to the coffee category and create completely new coffee-drinking occasions," said Michael Briner, Zone AOA and Global Category Lead for Ready-to-Drink at Nestlé’s Coffee Brands Strategic Business Unit. "With markets like India and those in MENA having largely been untapped up until now, we are confident we can grow the cold coffee category in these geographies."

The launch builds on previous launches in China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Turkey – countries where the ready-to-drink culture is well established and growing.

In India, you can now get a can of Nescafe cold coffee – Iced Latte & Iced Frappe at INR 50, for 170 ml and Classic, Choco and Caramel Lattes at INR 75 for 200 ml.