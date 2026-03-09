MRSI hosts 7th Golden Key Awards recognising achievements in market research and insights

New Delhi: The Market Research Society of India (MRSI) held the 7th edition of its Golden Key Awards on March 6, 2026 in Mumbai, celebrating achievements across the market research and insights sector.

The event assembled industry leaders, brand representatives, researchers and young professionals. A total of 14 awards, along with the Lifetime Achievement Award, were presented to recognise outstanding contributions to the field.

Anne-Sophie Damelincourt, Consultant and President of ESOMAR, delivered the inaugural address, highlighting the role of technology and AI in shaping research and insights.

She said, “We are currently working on a joint ESOMAR-MRSI event on AI and technology scheduled for 2027. This will not be just another event, it will be a platform for deep dialogue between researchers, technologists, and business leaders, offering practical guidance on applying AI responsibly in research and insights, while bringing together global and regional perspectives to shape what’s next.”

The evening included a fireside chat titled The Craft of Quiet Brilliance with Vikrant Massey, National Award-winning actor, who reflected on his career and the importance of resilience and authenticity in storytelling, drawing parallels with insight-building in research.

MRSI also unveiled a refreshed logo to represent the organisation’s evolving identity as a centre of expertise driving innovation in India’s research community.

Award winners across 13 categories included:

Best Researcher Under 30: Rohit Bansal, Hindustan Unilever Limited

Best Operations Team of the Year: Kantar

Best Client Servicing Team of the Year: Third Eye Integrated Services

Best Client Insight Team of the Year: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

Most Effective Story-Teller Award: Hindustan Unilever Limited and SprintStudio.ai

Best Data Collection Innovation Award: Ipsos and Hindustan Unilever Limited

Best Research Methodology Innovation Award: Quantum Consumer Solutions and Hindustan Unilever Limited

Most Innovative Use of Technology Award: Hindustan Unilever Limited

Best Use of AI Award: Third Eye Integrated Services and The Qlue

Best Research in the Social and Developmental Sector: PVALUE ANALYTICS

Best Communication Crafting Research: Jigsaw Brand Consultants and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company

Best Business Impact Through Analytics: Flipkart Internet

Best Business Impact Through Research: Quantum Consumer Solutions and Hindustan Unilever

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to B.V. Pradeep for his lasting contributions to the research and insights community.

Nitin Kamat, Chief Growth & Partnerships Officer at TAM Media Research and President of MRSI, said the industry in India is experiencing significant growth, driven by digital adoption, evolving consumer expectations, and integration of AI and advanced analytics. “The Golden Key Awards continue to recognise work that demonstrates the power of research in delivering strategic, communication, and business impact, while reflecting evolving standards of excellence across the ecosystem,” he said.

The 7th Golden Key Awards were supported by Advent International, Haleon, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Nestlé India, ITC Limited, Kantar, Amazon, Toluna, VTION, Tata Consumer Products, Diageo, TheLightbulb, NielsenIQ, Third Eye Integrated Services, Knowledge Excel, Ipsos, and Global Matrix Survey.