Mokobara responds to backlash over alleged "White Labelling" claims

New Delhi: Mokobara, the Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer luggage brand, has issued a creative and defiant response to recent allegations of "white labelling" Chinese-made bags.

The controversy emerged after a social media influencer claimed that Mokobara's products were nearly identical to those found on other e-commerce platforms at significantly lower prices, sparking a debate over the brand's originality and manufacturing practices.

The accusations suggested that Mokobara might be purchasing bags from Chinese manufacturers at a low cost, rebranding them, and then selling them at premium prices.

This has led to a public discourse on the transparency and ethics of marketing strategies employed by some D2C startups.

In a strategic move to address the controversy, Mokobara took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make a bold statement. The brand tweeted, "While the world debates the chicken or the egg, we’re focused on what we do best—creating originals worth imitating," emphasising their commitment to design and originality.

To further solidify their stance, Mokobara launched the Moko x Naruto Series, a new line inspired by the popular anime, and offered a 10% "originality" discount using the code "WHITELABEL."

Mokobara's founders, Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal, former executives at Urban Ladder, have previously emphasised their dedication to developing unique, high-quality products. In defence of their brand, a former team member highlighted the rigorous process behind Mokobara’s product development, including user testing and material validation, underscoring that creating original, functional products is far more challenging than simply rebranding existing ones.