Modern consumers seek brands aligned with their values: Marico's Somasree Bose Awasthi

New Delhi: Switching to local trends, focusing on personalised experiences, prioritising cultural relevance and resonating with consumer values is how marketing in the FMCG landscape can be summarised for the year 2024.

“Modern consumers value personalised experiences and increasingly seek brands that resonate with their values and lifestyles. We recognised that by focusing on cultural relevance and tapping into local trends, brands can cultivate a deeper sense of loyalty among consumers,” said Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, while sharing her outlook for 2025 and reflecting on 2024.

FMCG brands are adapting to the changes that are driven by consumer behaviour and revitalising their approach towards campaigns.

Awasthi commented, “Reflecting on this past year, the FMCG landscape has underscored the importance of agility to understand and swiftly adapt to consumers’ evolving needs and expectations.”

Home-grown conglomerate Marico houses products like Parachute, Saffola, and Hair & Care.

Marico is known for propagating campaigns such as #IssDiwaliChamakUtho (Parachute) and ‘Step-up For Your Heart’ (Saffola).

Calling these campaigns “purpose-driven approaches,” Awasthi emphasised building a deeper emotional connection and long-term relationships with the consumers. “Aligning a brand with a clear purpose creates a further deeper emotional connection with consumers, making the brand a significant part of their lives,” she said.

Encompassing all these vectors is the digitisation storm that is taking over the conscience of the brands. Engulfing these methods is the wave of digital transformation that has brought advanced digital tools and data-driven insights into the centre of it all.

“One of the most significant changes is the increasing emphasis on digital transformation. With growing internet penetration and the rise of e-commerce and social media platforms, advanced digital tools and data-driven insights were central to curating customised and engaging campaigns.”

Additionally, a blend of physical stores and online platforms has enabled consumers to engage with brands across a variety of platforms. “Thus, brands should place increased emphasis on seamless omnichannel marketing strategies that create a unified customer experience, regardless of where the consumer is interacting with the brand,” concluded Awasthi.