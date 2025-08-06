Maruti Suzuki ups adex by 8.3% to Rs 1127.5 cr in FY2025, boosts targeted marketing efforts

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki’s advertising expenses rose 8.31% year-on-year to Rs 1,127.5 crore in FY2025, up from Rs 1,040.9 crore in FY2024, according to the company’s latest annual report.

The automaker said no complaints were filed against the brand during the fiscal year. It attributed its increased marketing spend to an intensified focus on digital marketing, targeted campaigns, and social listening, aimed at aligning with evolving consumer expectations in the digital era.

Maruti Suzuki noted that the enhanced marketing push, including more robust campaigns and outreach initiatives, helped build stronger customer engagement and brand connect, contributing to a 7% growth in inquiries over the year.

On the financial front, the country’s largest carmaker on Thursday posted a marginal increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,792 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 3,760 crore in the same period last year. Strong export performance offset a dip in domestic sales.

Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 40,493 crore from Rs 36,840 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, net profit stood at Rs 3,712 crore, up 2% from Rs 3,650 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net sales increased to Rs 36,625 crore in Q1 FY2026 from Rs 33,875 crore a year earlier.