Exclusive: Marico’s Rs 350 crore media mandate up for pitch

New Delhi: FMCG major Marico has called for a media pitch, putting its estimated Rs 350–400 crore media mandate up for grabs.
Sources close to the development confirmed the news to BestMediaInfo.com, adding that India's top media agencies are in the fray.
Madison media is the incumbent agency on the account. Madison has handled Marico’s media duties since 2003, barring a brief period in 2017 when the mandate was awarded to Lodestar UM. The account returned to Madison in 2019.
The development comes shortly after Marico’s Chief Marketing Officer, Somashree Bose Awasthi, exited the company.
Marico reported an 18.5% increase in advertising and promotion (A&P) spends in FY2025, rising to Rs 1,128 crore from Rs 952 crore in FY2024. A&P spends stood at 10.4% of sales in FY25, up from 9.9% in the previous fiscal.
In Q4 FY2025, the company’s advertising expenditure reached Rs 305 crore, marking a 4% increase from Rs 293 crore in Q4 FY2024.
Having crossed the Rs 10,000 crore revenue mark in FY2025, Marico has set an ambitious target of Rs 20,000 crore by 2030, backed by growth in segments such as Saffola Foods and digital-first personal care brands.