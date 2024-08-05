Marico’s adex up 13.2% to Rs 240 crore in Q1 FY2025

New Delhi: Marico's ad spends rose by 13.2% year-over-year to Rs 240 crore in Q1 FY2025, compared to Rs 212 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Even on a quarterly basis, its adex was up by 6.19%. It spent Rs 226 crore in the last quarter of FY24.

Overall, the FMCG major spent Rs 952 crore on advertising in the last fiscal year.

Marico posted an 8.66% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 464 crore in Q1 of the financial year 2024-25.

The company's EBITDA climbed 9% to Rs 626 crore during the June 2024 quarter, up from Rs 574 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 2,643 crore, marking a 7% year-over-year rise, driven by a 4% volume growth in the domestic market and a 10% constant currency growth in the international segment.

Domestic revenue was Rs 1,962 crore, up 7% YoY, as volume growth was supplemented by price hikes in the Coconut Oil portfolio, which more than offset the residual base impact of pricing cuts in the Saffola Oils portfolio.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it will collaborate with dermatological solutions

provider, Kaya, to advance its play in science-backed personal care. Under this arrangement, the company will have exclusive rights to scale up Kaya’s range of efficacy-based personal care products outside of its clinics.

“This key strategic initiative presents a Rs 100 crore revenue opportunity over the next 4-5 years and will add another growth lever to Marico’s Premium Personal Care led Digital Business, thereby further accelerating the portfolio diversification agenda of the India business,” said the company.