Maha Kumbh is an iconic testbed for brands

New Delhi: Maha Kumbh 2025 is emerging as a crucial testbed for brands to engage with tier-2 and tier-3 consumers, alongside international visitors. The cultural and spiritual congregation, which boasts roughly 45 crore visitors, is witnessing companies spending more than Rs 3,600 crores in branding and advertising initiatives.

According to data collected by Wright Research, pilgrims spend an estimated Rs 8,000 while at Maha Kumbh, providing a significant boost to the livelihood of the 12 lakh gig workers deployed in the vicinity of Triveni Sangam.

Brands, seeing the potential of Maha Kumbh as a testbed, are engaging the consumers with culturally-aligned and targeted native strategies. An apt example of this is the ITC Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s ‘Bhaukaal Lok.’ “Bhaukaal” (meaning swagger) and “Lok” (meaning realm) together signify a realm where one can showcase their inherent swagger and immerse oneself in an experience. The new campaign is designed to celebrate Uttar Pradesh’s vibrant culture, flavours, and spirit; while reflecting the brand’s commitment to connect with its consumers.

boAt collaborated with Daalchini at the Maha Kumbh to dispense their tech to the pilgrims at Maha Kumbh 2025. With the help of Daalchini, a smart vending machine manufacturer, has set up various units that will dispense boAt tech such as earphones, headphones, and powerbanks, that will help consumers listen to bhajans on the go.

The Kumbh Mela also poses a great opportunity for new and upcoming brands to make a splash in the Kumbh waters. CureBay, a personalised healthcare brand, launched the ‘Maha Health Kit’ for travellers coming to the mela. The kit is packed with essential medicines, antiseptic liquid, and ORS powder, among other things.

Brand activation budgets at the Kumbh Mela vary based on scale. Small interactive booths typically cost between Rs 4–12 lakh, while mid-range setups, like VR experience zones, range from Rs 16–40 lakh. Large installations, such as cultural workshops, can go up to Rs 40–80 lakh. For full-service branded lounges or multi-experience zones, costs can reach Rs 80 lakh to Rs 2 crore, covering complex setups and advanced engagement touchpoints, BestMediaInfo.com reported.

The Maha Kumbh’s financial scale is staggering. With a budget of Rs 6,382 crore, it is projected to generate over Rs 2-3 lakh crore in financial transactions. State revenues are expected to touch Rs 25,000 crore from taxes, rentals, and service charges. More importantly, the Kumbh is anticipated to contribute over 1% to India’s nominal GDP, showcasing how cultural events can drive economic momentum.