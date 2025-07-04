Lupin sets up LupinLife Consumer Healthcare as independent subsidiary

New Delhi: Lupin Limited has formally carved out its consumer healthcare division into a wholly owned subsidiary, LupinLife Consumer Healthcare (LCH), effective July 1, 2025.

Launched in 2017, LupinLife Consumer Healthcare has built a portfolio of OTC products including Softovac®, Beplex Forte®, Corcium® and Aptivate®. With the creation of a separate entity, Lupin expects to direct more focused resources and operational clarity toward the consumer wellness category.

Anil Kaushal will head the new entity as Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, said, "This strategic move reinforces our mission of developing high-impact businesses that drive sustained value. LCH exemplifies our unwavering dedication to patient-centric care and service to consumers.”

Anil V Kaushal added, "This carve-out marks an exciting new chapter in our consumer healthcare journey. We are committed to offering world-class OTC products and wellness solutions for Indian consumers. LCH is well-positioned to scale with agility, innovate with intent, and expand access to wellness solutions across India.”