Lubi Industries partners with SunRisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025

New Delhi: Pumps and EV charger maker Lubi Industries has announced its association with IPL team SunRisers Hyderabad for the upcoming T20 cricket tournament.

SRH, with its strong presence in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions and loyal fanbase, provides Lubi with a powerful platform to engage with the local culture while enhancing brand visibility, Lubi Industries said in a statement.

Lubi Industries Director Ronak Porecha said, "Through the partnership with SunRisers Hyderabad, we are instilling our commitment to providing high-performance products & services to connect deeply with consumers." K. Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad said that with Lubi’s strong legacy, the SRH team is confident this association will be mutually rewarding and enhance the experience for everyone, whilst also offering the brand a pathway to the massive engaged SRH fan base.

Lubi Industries is a leading manufacturer of pumps, motors, valves, and EV charger.