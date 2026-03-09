New Delhi: Liqvd Asia has been appointed to manage digital communications for Woodland, focusing on social media management, influencer partnerships and brand storytelling.
The agency will develop platform-specific content strategies and engagement initiatives intended to deepen the brand’s connection with younger, digital-first audiences.
Woodland, known for its outdoor footwear and apparel, has established strong brand recognition in India. The collaboration with Liqvd Asia is expected to reinforce consistent storytelling and engagement across social and creator ecosystems.
Commenting on the appointment, Nikita Malhotra Singh, Head of Digital Marketing at Woodland, said, “Woodland is more than a brand; it’s a community of explorers and adventurers. We are thrilled to partner with Liqvd Asia to tell our story in more dynamic and interactive ways.”
Arnab Mitra, Founder and Managing Director of Liqvd Asia, added, “Woodland is a brand with a strong emotional recall in India, built on a legacy of adventure, durability, and authenticity. We’re excited to translate that legacy into digital conversations that feel current and engaging.”
Monish Sanghavi, Business Head at Liqvd Asia, noted, “With a brand like Woodland, the focus goes beyond managing platforms to shaping how the brand shows up in the digital world. We look forward to building a consistent narrative that deepens Woodland’s connect with loyal consumers and younger audiences alike.”