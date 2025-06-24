Lavani Agarwal to oversee marketing & comms for Mastercard India & South Asia

New Delhi: Mastercard has named Lavani Agarwal as Vice-President, Head of Marketing & Communications for India and South Asia.

Advertisment

Agarwal brings with her experience across leading global brands, having worked with Colgate-Palmolive, 3M, and Procter & Gamble in various marketing roles. She spent over six years at Uber, culminating her tenure as Head of Brand, APAC Mobility.

Most recently, she was at Google, where she led brand and reputation marketing for both Google and YouTube in India.

Agarwal holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a focus on Marketing and Communication from the Singapore Management University.