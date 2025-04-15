Lakmē vs Honasa: Ghazal Alagh takes a dig at the beauty giant

New Delhi: Recently, Lakmē launched a campaign featuring an in-vivo test conducted in a Clinical Research Lab that showcased the testing behind Lakmē Sun Expert SPF 50.

In response to the campaign Ghazal Alagh, Founder, Honasa Consumer, the parent company of The Derma Co, Mamaearth and Aqualogica, welcomed Lakmē to the SPF 50 club through her social media.

In a LinkedIn post, which depicted a billboard comparing the two companies, she said, “Good competition is always great for any market. It keeps brands from becoming sleepy, lethargic and brings more innovation for the consumers. Lakmé, welcome to the in-vivo tested SPF 50 club, finally!”

She also hinted at Lakmē copying the company’s products from name to packaging.

Lakmē did not hold back either as it issued a statement in public interest stating that some brands who are currently on online bestseller lists are claiming to be in-vivo tested, however, their in-market sunscreen product samples deliver SPF 20 against a claim of SPF 50.

The brand further claimed that it has been in-vivo testing sunscreens since 2015.

But the sunscreen war did not stop there. In a LinkedIn post, Alagh clapped back at the HUL-owned brand claiming that brands like Lakmē and Sunsilk have copied certain products by the brand such as Mamaearth Vitamin C Facewash and Mamaearth Onion Shampoo.

The post said, “Oops, someone was caught copying. And when that didn’t work, we caught them backbiting.”

“We Honasa Consumer put a lot of love, effort and hard work in bringing true innovation to our consumers. Finally India is getting quality products that they deserve, made for their skin, hair and weather. Humble request to respect innovation and not plagiarise it,” the post added.

