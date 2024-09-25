Kyoorius Designyatra is an opportunity for brands to transform their approach to branding: Rajesh Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Kyoorius Designyatra, the anti-disciplinary 3-day design conference, is set to begin on September 26, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Goa. People from various fields—including architecture, interiors, branding, illustration, animation, typography, communication, digital design, experiential design, product design, packaging, and more—attend the event.

For the advertising and marketing industry, Kyoorius Designatyra is more than just a design conference—it's a window into the future of branding and strategy, as per Rajesh Kejriwal, Founder and CEO of Kyoorius.

“When marketers come to the event, they get a firsthand look at how brands are rethinking their strategies and moving away from the norm. Designers share stories of work they’ve done for brands, showcasing how design can drive transformation,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal emphasised the importance of attendance for brands, particularly those in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector and innovative companies like Zomato.

“I strongly believe that brand managers and product managers in FMCG companies, as well as corporate giants with in-house design studios, should make it a point to attend Designyatra,” Kejriwal asserted. “This is not just another conference; it’s an opportunity to gain insights that can transform their approach to design and branding.”

Kejriwal is clear about the impact that attending Designyatra can have on participants. “It's crucial for these advertising and marketing leaders to come and understand the immense value of being part of this community. Marketing teams and in-house design studios must recognise how beneficial it is to engage with Designyatra each year. It’s about evolution and inspiration,” he commented.

Economics of attending Kyoorius Designyatra

Attending the Kyoorius Designyatra is not just an event; it's an investment in learning, networking, and personal growth for design professionals, according to Kejriwal.

He elaborated on the affordability and value of participation and said, “The delegate fees are comparable to what everyone else charges while acknowledging that the larger expenses come from travel and accommodation.

"If you choose to stay at the Hyatt, your total cost, including travel, could reach about one lakh rupees. However, opting for more budget-friendly accommodations can bring that down to around Rs 50,000 to 55,000."

Yet, Kejriwal encourages potential attendees to weigh the cost against the benefits. "For Rs 50,000 to 60,000 per year, you gain access to invaluable learning opportunities, extensive networking, and the chance to engage with peers and juniors in the industry," he explained.

The Kyoorius Designyatra is presented by Zee5, with journey partner Air India Express and celebration partner Johnnie Walker.

However, Kejriwal emphasised that sponsorship is not the sole support for hosting the event. He explained, “We cover our costs through delegate fees and award entries. In 2011, I made it a priority to shift Kyoorius from being a not-for-profit organisation to a not-for-loss organisation.”

How Kyoorius goes about curating the content line-up for the Designyatra

The theme for this year is “Academy of Play”, highlighting the importance of playfulness in creativity and urging the design community to explore the role of play in their creative processes.

In addition to the inspiring talks, Kyoorius Designyatra 2024 will feature interactive workshops and hands-on experiences, giving participants opportunities to put their play into practice.

Kejriwal emphasised the approach taken to select speakers. "Patrick Burgoyne, the former editor at Creative Review in London, has attended Designyatra multiple times. He has consistently stated that it is the best-curated annual design conference globally. The only other event that comes close is Design Indaba in South Africa."

What sets Designyatra apart, according to Kejriwal, is its careful selection of speakers. "Curated" takes on a special meaning at this conference. "Each year, we have a dedicated team that researches and identifies speakers who fit our thematic vision," he explained. "It’s not just about anyone wanting to speak; we ensure that our line-up aligns with our mission."

He said, “We research, we check, we find out who is doing things differently,” Kejriwal explained, highlighting the importance of discovering innovative voices in the design community. The selection process begins well in advance—his efforts for the upcoming year’s speakers began even before the previous conference concluded. “My job of curating the speakers at Designyatra, together with my team, wrapped up in February 2024,” he shared. “Since August of this year, I have been diligently working on identifying speakers for next year.”

The timeline is crucial; by November or December, they aim to compile a potential list of 30 speakers. “It’s a careful balancing act,” Kejriwal said. “We identify our theme, then seek speakers who fit that narrative.” Diversity in both perspective and discipline is essential. “If I get a furniture designer, I may have three on my list. I’ll reach out to the first; if they say no, I move to the second. It’s about creating a rich tapestry of voices,” he elaborated.

Kejriwal emphasised the need for early planning. “One major flaw among many conferences is the timing of speaker bookings. If you don’t start early, you end up with speakers who aren’t that great.” He believes that securing the right talent well in advance is key to maintaining the high standards that Designyatra is known for.

The Professors of Play will share their unique insights and creative journeys. The stellar line-up of speakers includes Aaquib Waani, the designer responsible for Team India's kits at the 2024 Olympics and on the international cricket field, among various other accolades; Chip Kidd, the graphic designer known for bringing Jurassic Park to life as well as his memorable work for Peanuts, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, and Haruki Murakami’s 1Q84; Gemma O’Brien, the Australian typographer and lettering artist; Johannes Torpe, the interior designer, product designer, and architect who was the first-ever group creative director for Bang & Olufsen; Nassia Inglessis, the artist and engineer behind interactive installations; and Paul Cocksedge, the artist and designer whose work often challenges the boundaries of design through playful, thought-provoking installations that explore light and materiality.

Other speakers include Akanksha Deo Sharma, In-house Designer at IKEA; Ambrish Arora, Founding Principal at Studio Lotus; Amna Elshandaweely, Fashion Designer at Amna Elshandaweely; Eva Cremers, 3D Artist & Animation Director; Gianmauro Vella, VP & Head of Design APAC & AMESA; Habibeh Madjdabadi, Architect and Owner at HABIBEH MADJDABADI Architecture Studio; Joe Weir, Founder and Creative Director at That Thing;; Kaja Solgaard Dahl, Stone Sculptor and Product Designer at Atelier Kaja Dahl; Kimya Gandhi, Typeface Designer at Mota Italic; Leta Sobierajski, Designer and Art Director at Wade and Leta; Mark Williams, Founder and Creative Director at That Thing; Matt Alagiah, Editor-in-Chief at It’s Nice That; Moritz Waldemeyer, Product Designer and Co-Founder at Studio Waldemeyer; Nazanin Farahbod, Product Designer and Co-Founder at Studio Waldemeyer; Rob Keller, Typeface Designer & Artist at Mota Italic; Somnath Bhatt, Designer, Artist, and Writer; Suresh Eriyat Founder & Creative Director at STUDIO EEKSAURUS, Tanu Sinha, Head of Design at PepsiCo India & South Asia; Wade Jeffree, Designer and Art Director at Wade and Leta, and many more.

Kyoorius Designyatra’s inception

Kejriwal recalled the early 2000s, a time when the advertising industry overshadowed the world of design, hogging the limelight and attention of CEOs and marketers alike. Designers, mostly confined to small studios and working individually, were left feeling isolated and underappreciated.

“Back then, designers were operating in silos without any recognition,” said Kejriwal. “Advertising was seen as the ‘big brother,’ grabbing all the glamour, while designers were hidden away, unsure of their value.”

This lack of visibility and community was stifling the growth and impact of the design sector. “There was no networking, no exchange of ideas. Designers were confined to their cubicles, working quietly, without anyone acknowledging their contribution to long-term brand building,” he explained.

Recognising the need for a platform to showcase the design community’s work and to foster global connections, Kejriwal set out to create Designyatra. “The Internet wasn’t what it is today. Global design insights and thought processes weren’t reaching India. I realised that if the Indian design industry had to evolve, we needed to bring global design stalwarts to India. That’s why Designyatra was born.”

The evolution of Designyatra

The inaugural Designyatra in 2006 attracted 600 design professionals and 200 students, whom Kyoorius sponsored. “When designers come together like this, it reassures them that they’re part of a larger community and not working in isolation,” said Kejriwal.

Kyoorius Designyatra has come a long way since its inception. In its second year, the event drew an overwhelming crowd of 1,600 attendees, surpassing expectations and even the capacity of available venues.

Kejriwal recalled the logistical challenges that ensued. “We didn’t have any space left, so we built a hangar. But dealing with the rain, monsoon, permissions, and local authorities was a nightmare. It forced us to move back to a hall,” he said.

Therefore, Goa’s largest hall, the Grand Hyatt, became the home for Designyatra, accommodating around 1,200 people, a number they have comfortably sustained over the years. “We’ve consistently filled up, always booked out,” said Kejriwal.

But as Kyoorius thrived, the design landscape evolved. What began as a gathering focused on graphic design and its practitioners has transformed into something much broader.

“In the early years, there were clear swim lanes—illustrators did their thing, graphic designers theirs, and so on,” Kejriwal explained. “But those lanes have merged into one big swimming pool now. Today, you see graphic designers collaborating with interior designers or taking on interior projects themselves. The future of design is interdisciplinary.”

Recognising this shift, Kyoorius redefined its scope, transitioning from a graphic design-centric event to an “anti-disciplinary” conference. The aim is to foster a dialogue across various design fields—whether it's furniture, fashion, product design, architecture, or illustration. “The best ideas now come from cross-pollination of disciplines. A graphic designer might draw inspiration from a furniture designer’s approach to form, or a packaging designer might learn something valuable from an architect’s spatial understanding,” said Kejriwal.

This new direction is evident in Kyoorius’ recent lineups, featuring a diverse mix of designers from various fields. It’s no longer just about one discipline speaking to itself but about creating a space where all creative minds can converge and collaborate. “We believe in breaking down the silos. Today’s design is about blending skills and perspectives to create something new and unexpected,” Kejriwal emphasised.

Record entries in the Kyoorius Design Awards

The event will culminate on September 28, 2024, with the 2024 Kyoorius Design Awards Night, celebrating the design talent in the industry with the Blue and Black Elephants at the Kyoorius Design Awards. Along with that, the Red Elephants will be announced for the Kyoorius Young Blood Awards, honouring young, bold, and innovative creators who are shaping the future of design.

The Kyoorius Design Awards have experienced a surge in participation this year, setting a new record for entries. Kejriwal told BestMediaInfo.com, "For a single year, we crossed 500 entries, which is our largest in design to date. Additionally, we had 289 individual participants, a significant increase from the usual 171 to 180 studios. This year, the number of design studios stepping up to the challenge has truly risen."

While he refrained from speculating on the number of winners this year, he humorously added, "The number of blue elephants and baby elephants has definitely increased, showcasing our commitment to recognising excellence in design."

Kejriwal wrapped up. “Designyatra is not just a conference; it’s a catalyst for change. I urge brands to send their teams to experience this transformative environment, where creativity thrives and innovative ideas are born.”