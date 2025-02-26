Kshema General Insurance partners with Punjab Kings for IPL 2025

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings announced on Tuesday Kshema General Insurance as the official General Insurance Partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Kshema, an insurance company, has developed its technology platform to assess, model, and price insurance risks by deploying AI-based algorithms, machine learning, big data, and location awareness.

As part of the partnership, the Kshema logo will feature on the playing and practice kits of the Punjab Kings team. An exclusive digital IP - Kshema Secure Hands - will be created to spread awareness about the company’s insurance products. This IP will highlight the best fielding effort (catch taken, run saved, run out or stumping effected) of Punjab players in every match through the IPL 2025 season.

Bhaskar Thakur, CMO, Kshema General Insurance, said, “Punjab Kings have always been connected to their roots and have brought joy to their legion of fans with their exciting brand of cricket. It was a natural fit for us as we, too, strive for customer welfare with our industry-first insurance products. This association allows us to reach cricketing fans across the country and create awareness about insurance.”

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, added, “We are delighted to partner with Kshema General Insurance this season. This collaboration will create meaningful opportunities that benefit both brands and drive mutual growth.”



Kshema, in a press statement, said that it will also launch a marketing campaign to create buzz about this partnership by focusing on the IP “Kshema Secure Hands” to build an emotional connection with fans from different parts of India.

Punjab Kings is led by Head Coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer for IPL 2025.