Krishnarao Buddha bids adieu to Parle Products after 23 years

New Delhi: Krishnarao Buddha, Senior Category Head at Parle Products, has ended his 23-year tenure at the FMCG giant.

Confirming the development to BestMediaInfo.com, Buddha revealed that he officially moved on from the company in November 2024.

Reflecting on his journey, Buddha shared an anecdote from his job interview at Parle over two decades ago. "When I came to Parle Products with six years of prior experience, my boss pointed out that I had changed four companies in six years and questioned my stability. I replied that I sought stability and would stay at Parle Products for at least three years. That made my boss smile, and he agreed. Three years turned into five, and eventually 23 years."

Currently, on a sabbatical, Buddha is exploring new opportunities. He mentioned he will be consulting brands while remaining open to full-time marketing roles, provided the right opportunity comes along.

With a passion for advertising, media management, and building brand equity, Buddha has worked closely with teams to identify market needs and spearhead new product launches for the legacy brand. He is also known for his expertise in crafting strategies to revive struggling brands.

During his tenure, Buddha achieved notable milestones, including the launch of Parle’s Kaccha Mango Bite and expanding the brand’s footprint in the snacking category with fast-growing brands like Chatkeens and Parle Wafers.

For Buddha, Parle Products was more than just a workplace. "It has been a family, a place where I have learned, evolved, and thrived. From the exceptional colleagues who turned into lifelong friends, to the mentorship and support that shaped my journey, I will forever be grateful for everything that has been shared," he said.

Before joining Parle Products, he worked across Maxwell Apparels, Uncle Chipps Co, Excelcia Foods and Gold Cross.