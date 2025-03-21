Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water partners with 7 teams this IPL

New Delhi: Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water from United Breweries, part of the Heineken Company, has announced its partnership with seven teams this cricket season as sponsors.

These teams include Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The partnerships will feature brand visibility, stadium activations and fan engagements across these teams’ home matches.

Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries, said, “The iconic Ooh La La is back, bigger and better than ever! We are beyond thrilled to partner with some of the most popular and energetic teams. As the country’s most beloved sport, cricket has always been about bringing people together. Through our partnerships with the teams, we are enhancing fan experiences and celebrating the Good Times with millions of cricket lovers."

Throughout the season, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water will strengthen its engagement with cricket enthusiasts through on-ground and digital consumer activations, including meet-and-greet sessions and consumer merchandise giveaways.