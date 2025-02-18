KFC India is on the lookout for a 'social first' agency

New Delhi: KFC India recently announced in a LinkedIn post that it is on the lookout for a social-first agency that “dreams in memes, speaks fluent Gen Z, and knows exactly how to make people stop scrolling?”

The fast-food giant is looking forward to collaborating with an agency “who gets social trends & pop culture like nobody’s business.”

What makes the invitation exciting is the pitching process which is not happening behind closed doors but out in the open on LinkedIn.

Interested agencies can express their interest by commenting on the post.