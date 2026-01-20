Kartik Chandrasekhar takes over as Chief Growth Officer at Mars Snacking

New Delhi: In his new role, Kartik Chandrasekhar will be responsible for driving growth across the region by bringing together marketing and sales, while working closely with diverse teams and strengthening Mars’ portfolio of snacking brands.

Prior to joining Mars, Chandrasekhar served as Chief Commercial Officer at Kellanova from April 2024 to January 2026.

“Delighted to step into the role of Chief Growth Officer for Mars Snacking Asia, Middle East, Africa and ANZ. I’m energised by the opportunity ahead: bringing together strong brands with diverse teams,” Chandrasekhar shared on his LinkedIn post.

Chandrasekhar has spent over 25 years at Unilever, holding multiple global and regional leadership roles across marketing and general management. His most recent roles at Unilever included Head of Oral Care and Skin Cleansing for D&E Markets and Global Brand Lead of Pepsodent, and Global Brand Vice President for Lifebuoy and Pears. He also served as Global Brand Director for Lifebuoy, and held regional brand leadership roles across South Asia and Southeast Asia.

“I look forward to learning alongside our teams, and driving growth rooted in the Mars principles of quality, responsibility, mutuality, efficiency, and freedom. Grateful for the trust, and excited for the journey ahead,” he concluded.