New Delhi: Team Pumpkin has secured the marketing mandate for Köche, a brand positioned in the smart everyday appliances segment. Under the agreement, the agency will oversee the brand’s social media presence and performance marketing activities.
The partnership has been in place since August 2025, according to the companies.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bharath Sankhla, Director at Köche, said, “We are delighted to venture into our exclusive collaboration with Team Pumpkin. I am certain that this partnership will steer our marketing efforts in the right direction and establish a meaningful audience presence. Together, we are working towards our specific marketing objectives and setting the right path ahead.”
Rashi Garodia, Business Head at Team Pumpkin, Kolkata, said, “Our creative team is thrilled to work on Köche’s pan-India reach and add to its distinctiveness in this competitive market. Our strategy is already in the pipeline, where we focus on building its strong identity and create a scalable presence for this newly launched brand.”
Team Pumpkin will work with Köche on campaigns intended to support its presence across markets in India.