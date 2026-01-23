New Delhi: Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited and BlackRock Inc. announced Madhurita Sengupta as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, she leads the firm’s brand strategy, customer engagement, and digital marketing agenda.

With nearly two decades of experience across marketing, digital sales, and customer experience, Madhurita brings a blend of technology-led growth thinking and financial services expertise. She has played a pivotal role in shaping how large institutions build trust, relevance, and long-term engagement with customers in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Over her career, Madhurita has held senior leadership roles at Amazon Web Services, DBS Bank, Vodafone India, and HSBC, where she led high-impact initiatives across brand building, customer journeys, and data-driven marketing. Her work has consistently helped organisations move beyond transactional marketing towards creating meaningful, contextual and personalised experiences that drive sustained customer relationships.

At JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, she is focused on building a distinctive, purpose-led brand that reflects the firm’s ambition to make high-quality investment advice more accessible, transparent, and intuitive for Indian investors.Madhurita holds an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur.

Outside of work, she is a keen explorer of new cultures, a technology enthusiast, and a passionate admirer of Hindustani classical music.