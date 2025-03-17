Jasprit Bumrah to represent Skechers as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Skechers has onboarded cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador.

Bumrah will now compete in Skechers cricket footwear and will appear in Skechers’ marketing campaigns, promoting the brand’s performance and lifestyle collections.

The brand also signed on as the official kit sponsor of the Mumbai Indians team.

“I joined the Skechers family, as they are known for blending comfort with cutting-edge innovation,” said Bumrah. “Their wide range of offerings makes it a perfect fit for athletes who value performance without compromising on style, especially for bowlers like me. I’m proud to represent a brand that resonates with my approach to both cricket and life.”

Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia, said, “Bumrah’s relentless pursuit of excellence perfectly aligns with Skechers' commitment to innovation and performance. Having him as part of the Skechers family adds to our stellar roster of ambassadors, including Yastika Bhatia and Ishan Kishan. The Skechers team of athletes illustrates how the signature comfort that performs of Skechers cricket footwear can help anyone’s game no matter what level you play. We’re excited to further elevate our journey in cricket and continue shaping the future of sports culture in India.”