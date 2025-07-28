It’s my story in a bottle: Rashmika Mandanna on launching fragrance brand ‘Dear Diary’

New Delhi: “It’s not just my name on a bottle; it’s my story in a bottle.” That’s how Rashmika Mandanna describes Dear Diary, her newly launched fragrance brand that marks her debut as a beauty entrepreneur.

While she’s been the face of several brands over the years, this venture signals a deeper, more personal shift. “Endorsing a brand and building one from scratch are two very different things,” she said.

For Rashmika, the turning point came when she realised how deeply scent was woven into her memories of growing up in Coorg, moments on film sets, and the milestones that shaped her journey. “I started wondering, what if I could bottle these emotions? That’s how Dear Diary was born.”

In this candid conversation, Rashmika opened up about the emotional core of Dear Diary, how she plans to scale the brand with intentionality, not just visibility, and why she wants her story to eventually become everyone’s.

From community-driven storytelling to experiential scent lounges, she shared her vision for building not just a product but a deeply personal platform.

Edited excerpts:

There’s a big difference between endorsing a brand and building one. When did that mindset shift happen for you, and what inspired you to take the leap into creating something of your own?

You’re absolutely right. Endorsing a brand and building one from scratch are two very different things. For me, the shift happened when I realised that fragrance has always been a part of how I process life. Certain smells take me back to my childhood in Coorg, or to a film set, or remind me of certain fond memories in my life. I started wondering, what if I could bottle these emotions? That’s how Dear Diary was born. This brand is deeply personal; it’s not just my name on a bottle; it’s my story in a bottle.

With so many celebrity-led brands already out there, what truly sets Dear Diary apart? Realistically, another star could launch a fragrance tomorrow, so what makes yours stand out and stay?

Honestly, I’m so proud of how many homegrown brands are being built right now, especially by women. But Dear Diary isn’t trying to chase trends or compete in a popularity contest. What sets this brand apart is rooted in real emotion. Every scent comes from a chapter in my life, moments I’ve actually lived, felt, and grown through. It's not about selling a product; it’s about telling a story and creating a connection. And people feel that. They know when something is real.

Will Dear Diary remain primarily a Rashmika-led brand, or do we see it evolving into a broader, community-first or influencer-powered platform over time?

Right now, Dear Diary is very much about my feelings, the love that my well-wishers have given me, and my memories. But eventually, I want it to become ours. I’d love to open it up to stories from the community because everyone has moments that deserve to be captured in scent. Whether that’s through co-creation, storytelling campaigns, or working with creators who have something meaningful to say, the goal is to make this a platform where every scent tells a story, not just mine.

What are your short-term priorities for the business, and how are you envisioning the long-term growth strategy?

In the short term, our focus is on building awareness and trust. We’re a new brand, so we want people to experience the products, understand the emotion behind them, and hopefully, fall in love with their own story a little more each time they wear them. And of course, take Dear Diary beyond India. But always in a way that stays honest, kind, intimate, and intentional.

What are the key marketing and advertising pillars guiding Dear Diary? Digital-only, or are you thinking bigger?

We are starting out digitally, so we started online via Instagram, YouTube, conversations with creators, and most importantly, people. But Dear Diary is a sensorial brand, and sometimes, you need to smell to feel. So yes, we will be exploring physical experiences, whether that’s pop-ups, scent lounges, or even immersive events. Eventually, I want someone to walk into a space and feel like they’ve stepped into a memory. That’s the dream.

Will the brand stay D2C-only, or are you already exploring e-retail platforms, offline shelf presence, or exclusive Dear Diary store experiences?

At launch, we’re D2C because I wanted that direct connection with our community. But in future, we definitely have expansion ideas and thoughts, as they become more concrete - I shall be sharing with the world.

Fragrance is a category where repurchase cycles are long and switching costs are low. What’s your retention strategy, and how do you plan to keep your consumers coming back?

Honestly, the goal isn’t to make people buy more. It’s to make them feel more. If we can create scents that make someone feel comforted, seen, or understood, that’s what brings them back. It’s not just about retention; it’s about relationships. That’s what lasts.