ITC acquires full stake in Mother Sparsh, invests Rs 81 crore more

New Delhi: ITC has announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire the remaining 73.5% stake in Mother Sparsh Baby Care, an Ayurvedic and natural baby care brand.

ITC aims to build a portfolio of purpose-led, consumer-centric brands aligned with the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers.

ITC to invest Rs 81 crore through a combination of primary subscription and secondary share purchase. Post this, ITC’s total investment in Mother Sparsh will stand at around Rs 126 crore.

An Associate company of ITC since 2021, Mother Sparsh has an annual revenue run rate of over Rs 110 crore.

ITC said that the acquisition is in line with ITC’s 'ITC Next' vision articulated by Chairman Sanjiv Puri, which focuses on crafting a future-ready portfolio, tapping into high-growth segments and digital-first businesses.

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC, said, “This acquisition is an exciting opportunity, aligned with our aspiration to build a formidable portfolio of future-ready, best-in-class innovative offerings that delight Indian consumers. Mother Sparsh, in a true spirit of entrepreneurship, has created a reputed brand with Indian ethos in the natural baby care space, powered by an assortment of innovative products and a robust digital ecosystem.”

Himanshu, Founder & CEO, Mother Sparsh, added, “We are delighted that ITC, who came on board as an early investor, is now taking Mother Sparsh to the next level. This partnership is a testament to the brand’s potential in the fast-growing natural baby care segment. We’re confident that ITC’s institutional strengths will help serve the evolving needs of Indian mothers for generations to come.”

The acquisition will be completed over a period of 2–3 years, and the Mother Sparsh team, including Himanshu, Founder & CEO, will continue to operate the business during this period.