Is No. 1 print advertiser Maruti Suzuki pulling out from the medium?

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki is going all into digital marketing, opting out of traditional print media, its Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, Partho Banerjee, said on Tuesday.

“We are going all into digital. For this auto expo, we are not participating in traditional print advertising. My focus is solely on digital advertising. I believe the future lies in digital marketing, as the entire world is transitioning to digital platforms,” Banerjee told BestMediaInfo.com on the sidelines of the Bharat Mobility Expo.

When asked about other traditional mediums, Banerjee clarified, “I'm not suggesting these channels are ineffective. However, it's crucial to consider the target audience and their preferred communication channels. By aligning our marketing efforts with the platforms our target audience uses, we can achieve greater effectiveness. This is the underlying principle guiding our strategy."

Even for its latest campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan for mid-range SUV Brezza, Maruti Suzuki omitted print from their media plan.

In a press statement, the automobile giant said, “This integrated campaign will be amplified across television, digital, outdoor, and social media platforms, bringing Brezza's powerful persona to life through diverse storytelling formats.”

Interestingly, according to the TAM AdEx report for the period of January to September 2024, Maruti Suzuki held the top spot for print media advertising. The brand also emerged as a top print advertiser in the corresponding period of the previous year.

A separate report for H1CY24 (first half of calendar year 2024) further solidified Maruti Suzuki's dominance in print advertising within the auto sector, with a commanding 17% share.

‘Purpose’: The new buzzword for Maruti Suzuki

While acknowledging the continued importance of functionality, Banerjee emphasised the growing need for marketing campaigns to effectively communicate a brand's purpose.

Commenting on the changing consumer behaviour, Banerjee said, “Today's young millennials are seeking more than just functionality in their purchases.”

He explained, “Many people focus solely on practical aspects like mileage when considering a car. This is understandable, and consumers are well informed. Advertisements that effectively communicate a car's features, often through visually appealing creatives, can certainly attract attention.”

“However, there's a growing demand for purpose-driven products. Consumers are increasingly interested in brands that contribute positively to society or the environment. For example, if a car purchase can contribute in some way to sustainability or environmental protection, it becomes more appealing,” he told BestMediaInfo.com.

According to Banerjee, this shift in consumer mindset necessitates a change in marketing campaigns. “While functionality is still important, campaigns must also effectively communicate a brand's purpose and its positive impact. Purpose-driven messaging is crucial for connecting with today's discerning consumers,” he noted.

Experiential marketing to blossom

Banerjee also highlighted the growing importance of experiential marketing, which allows customers to directly experience a brand. “Experiential marketing is gaining significant importance for car brands in India. It's a relatively new approach, but its impact will undoubtedly grow. Consumers today crave firsthand experiences,” he said.

"While many brands make grand promises, ultimately, the brands that truly deliver on those promises through experiential marketing will emerge as winners. These experiences allow consumers to directly engage with the brand and its offerings, building trust and solidifying their connection,” Banerjee elaborated.

Premiumisation of market

Maruti Suzuki, traditionally known for its affordable car segment, appears to be acknowledging a gradual shift towards premium car preferences. Banerjee hinted at this trend, stating that modern consumers are “willing to pay a price if they see value in it.”

He elaborated saying, “A significant trend I'm observing is a shift towards premiumisation. The modern Indian consumer is willing to invest in products that offer exceptional value, even at a higher price point. While value for money remains crucial, we're witnessing a surge in demand for higher-end variants.”

Putting young gen forward

In line with the aforementioned strategic shifts, Maruti Suzuki recently announced Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for their mid-range SUV Brezza, launching a new campaign titled "More Power to Your Play." By onboarding a youth icon like Kartik Aaryan, the carmaker is evidently aiming to attract the younger generation.

Sharing his insights on the campaign, Banerjee said, "We wanted to create a narrative that connects with our prospects and customers who seek a vehicle that matches their multifaceted and dynamic lifestyle. Kartik Aaryan's dynamic personality and Gen Z appeal make him the ideal brand ambassador for our Brezza.”