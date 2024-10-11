Is it time for brands to bring down dependence on telemarketing?

New Delhi: Have you found yourself cussing at your phone because your phone received a billion ‘spam’ calls from brands asking you to buy a product or a service? It’s no condolence but the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently issued a directive demanding an immediate cessation of all voice promotional calls originating from unregistered senders or telemarketers.

To add, TRAI has set strict penalties for breaking the new rules. If an unregistered sender misuses telecom resources for commercial calls and causes consumer complaints, the originating access provider (OAP) must disconnect all telecom resources given to that sender for up to two years.

However, it is important to note that marketing calls play a crucial role in marketing by enabling direct and personalised communication with customers, allowing real-time interaction and query resolution.

With brands not being able to call their customers, marketing, data collection, and seeking feedback from customers will become a tedious task as more and more users get concerned about their privacy.

Amidst the chaos caused by telemarketing, the question remains at the forefront: why do brands fall into the rut of ‘spam’ calls despite them being intrusive?

Presenting a response to the query, Payal Roy Choudhuri, Director of Marketing at Data Dynamics, said, “Brands aren’t clueless about how intrusive spam calls are—they’re just stuck in an old mindset, chasing short-term results. The truth is, it’s not ignorance; it’s fear. In industries where fierce competition and customer attention spans are shrinking, brands feel like they need to shout to be heard, even if it means annoying people.

Spam calls are a leftover from the days when marketing was all about numbers—blast out calls and hope a few people respond. In doing so, brands are not just losing trust; they are losing relevance in a market where customers are increasingly steering away from cold calls as consumer complaints and opt-out rates have risen significantly. The trend is shifting towards content-driven strategies and targeted digital marketing. These days, the focus is more on personalised, data-driven, and less invasive channels like email and social media, and chatbots expect respect for their time and space.”

Adding to why brands still use spam calls for marketing, Saquibur Rahman, CMO at RedoQ, said, “Brands continue to use spam calls because they are direct and measurable and allow companies to reach potential customers immediately. Despite their intrusiveness, cold calling can deliver short-term gains, especially in industries with high-competition services or products.

But brands are increasingly steering away from cold calls as consumer complaints and opt-out rates have risen significantly. The trend is shifting towards content-driven strategies and targeted digital marketing. These days, the focus is more on personalised, data-driven, and less invasive channels like email, social media, and chatbots.”

Offering a different take on the situation, Abhishek Tiwari, Global Business Head at NetSetGo Media, said, “To understand spam calls, it’s important to know the process. These calls are often labelled as spam due to user reports, but they originate from customer interest shown on websites or lead forms.

Telecalling managed in-house or outsourced to BPOs, targets sales by following up with interested customers. Automated systems handle these calls, targeting cohorts like recent buyers or idle customers for remarketing or feedback. While intrusive, this method aims to boost sales and re-engage users.”

Diving deeper, telecom companies such as Airtel are increasingly working on technologies to filter out spam calls and ensure only relevant communications reach customers. Sharing his take on the subject, Choudhuri said, “AI-driven call identification systems can analyse patterns and behaviours to sort out legitimate calls from the unwanted ones, often blocking spam before it even reaches the customer.

But here’s the cool part: these systems aren’t just filters; they’re learning tools. When a call gets flagged as spam, brands can use that data to refine their outreach. So, customers get fewer interruptions, and companies can adjust their strategies based on real-time feedback. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Customers today realise that not all calls are spam calls and the need to distinguish their marketing calls from spam calls is an area of increasing focus for brands. Sharing her thoughts on how brands are actively working on making their calls distinct, Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder, and Global CEO at Grapes, said, “Staying abreast of the evolving consumer behaviour and dynamic market trends, brands have been agile enough to undergo caller ID authentication.

The number verification enables proper display of the number on the caller ID, giving the customers a heads-up of the call. Moreover, features like Interactive Voice Response (IVR) are further enhancing the customer experience where they can get the necessary information from pre-recorded audio.”

Another domain of focus for brands is how they can use data from calls to improve customer experience without being too intrusive. As Choudhuri perceives it, using data from calls to improve customer experience is a great opportunity, but it’s all about the approach that brands adopt.

From the horse’s lips itself, Choudhuri said, “Instead of treating every call as a chance to grab data, brands should focus on creating meaningful interactions. When they notice common questions or concerns, they can use that feedback to make real improvements.

Transparency is key here. If a customer shares something valuable, let them know their input helps shape future communications or products. It shows you’re listening, and it turns data collection into a genuine exchange that benefits everyone.”

Since the havoc caused by spam calls is widespread, customers need to know about the regulations that prevent misuse of the data collected via marketing calls. Commenting on the measures protecting the privacy of customers, Rahman said, “Typically, there are several layers of security and compliance. Bodies and laws like the Central Consumer Protection Authority, and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ensure that customer data is handled with care, mandating transparency and secure storage of information.

The collected data is encrypted and securely stored in compliance with industry standards, with only authorised personnel having access to sensitive customer information. The brand also maintains audit trails to keep track of how customer data is used, ensuring accountability and reducing misuse risks.”

Walking along similar lines, assessing the impact of regulations such as the DPDP Act of 2023, Choudhuri said, “Regulations like GDPR and CCPA are transforming how brands approach marketing calls and customer data, and honestly, I think it’s time India takes a page from their book. These laws do more than enforce compliance—they’re pushing brands to treat customer data as a partnership. For example, GDPR forces companies to get explicit consent before making calls.

No more blasting out calls to everyone on a list—it’s all about reaching out to those who are genuinely interested. These regulations might seem like hurdles, but they’re opportunities. Brands that embrace privacy as part of their strategy are building deeper trust and standing out in a crowded market.”

Tis the era of personalised marketing and brands are trying to get their hands on whatever data they can to personalise their marketing but balancing personalised marketing in the middle of a growing demand for privacy, marketers are scratching their heads and looking for a way around.

For such marketers, Rahman suggests using aggregated, anonymised data to create insights without identifying individual customers. “This way, the individual identity of the consumer is protected. Brands use behavioural insights (e.g., browsing history) in mass to tailor offers for groups with common attributes, reducing the need for personally identifiable information. Moreover, brands are empowering customers by allowing them to choose which aspects of their data are shared, giving them more control over personalisation,” he added.

Ensuring that brands gather vital customer data through calls without being intrusive and sniffy, is like walking on a tightrope and brands are still wrapping their head around it. Speaking of how brands can walk this tightrope, Agarwal said, “Understanding that data contains sensitive information about the customers, it is essential that brands undertake responsible and safety measures when collecting the data. The brands should have a privacy policy in place and deploy data security solutions to safeguard them from any breach.

Moreover, brands should be transparent with their customers and inform them in advance that their calls are being recorded. At the same time, strict regulations should be outlined that allow recorded calls to be used just for training purposes and quality checks that do not intrude on customer privacy.”

The million-dollar question that still remains is, to call or not to call your customer?

Answering the question, Agarwal had this to say: “Given that spam calls are losing their effectiveness among the customers, brands need to come up with unique strategies to maintain the relevance of marketing calls even in the future. Tailoring the approach to make it more targeted and personalised can significantly benefit both the brands and the customers.

Instead of randomly placing an outbound call, opting for well-executed marketing calls that address the needs of the customers and provide them with necessary solutions can fetch the desired results and prevent marketing calls from becoming obsolete.”