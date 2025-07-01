Ipsos finalises deal to acquire The BVA Family

New Delhi: Market research company Ipsos has completed the acquisition of The BVA Family, following the completion of regulatory procedures. These included consultations with employee representatives in France and approvals from relevant competition authorities.

The acquisition expands Ipsos’ operations in France and adds capabilities in the UK and Italy. The BVA Family brings experience in customer experience monitoring, point-of-sale behaviour analysis, and research for public sector clients. It also has expertise in behavioural science-led methodologies and pack testing through PRS IN VIVO. Ipsos is expected to extend this capability across a broader geographical base.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, said, “We are delighted to welcome The BVA Family teams to Ipsos. They now benefit from our global infrastructure, and the opportunities our scale brings them, while our clients will have access to new, innovative solutions. With our strong cultural fit and complementary set of services, we are poised to deliver even greater value to the businesses and organizations we serve.”

Gérard Lopez and Pascal Gaudin, Chairmen of The BVA Family, added, “We are pleased to join forces with Ipsos, one of the world leaders in market research. This partnership allows us to leverage its international presence and solid competencies, significantly enhancing our capabilities to provide cutting-edge analysis and understanding of society and markets to our clients.”

Following the acquisition, Ipsos France will operate as Ipsos BVA, while the Italian team will adopt the name Ipsos Doxa. In the UK, BDRC will operate under the Ipsos brand.