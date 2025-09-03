India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj partners with Skechers for cricket footwear

New Delhi: Skechers has signed Mohammed Siraj, India’s fast bowler for the Gujarat Titans and the national team, to represent its cricket footwear range. Siraj will now compete wearing Skechers Cricket shoes and feature in the brand’s campaigns across performance and lifestyle segments.
Speaking on the partnership, Siraj said, “For me, comfort and focus are everything when I’m on the field. Skechers gives me that confidence, whether I’m bowling my heart out or running in for that crucial spell. Their technology, attention to detail, and belief in athletes make them a brand I truly connect with. As part of the Skechers family, I’m excited for what’s ahead.”
Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia, added, “Mohammed Siraj represents the kind of relentless spirit, resilience, and raw talent that resonates deeply with our brand ethos. He recently made our country proud with his phenomenal performance in the Test series against England, showcasing exactly the kind of intensity and consistency we celebrate at Skechers. Fans will now see him competing in Skechers as part of the elite group of athletes on our team who define what it means to perform with comfort, power, and passion.”
Siraj has risen rapidly in international cricket, securing the top spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings in 2023 and delivering notable performances in Test matches abroad. He continued his strong form with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and was a key contributor in India’s comeback against England in the July–August 2025 Test series, emerging as India’s highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the final Test at The Oval.
With this signing, Siraj joins a roster that includes Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, and Yastika Bhatia, further consolidating Skechers’ presence in Indian cricket. The Skechers Cricket footwear collection includes full-spike and half-spike options, such as the Cricket Elite with 11 metal spikes for traction and power, and the Cricket Blade with 7 spikes for agility and control, suited for bowlers.