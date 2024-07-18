IndianOil partners with Ultimate Table Tennis as title sponsor

Delhi: Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has prolonged its partnership with IndianOil as the Title Sponsor for the forthcoming season. The league is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22 to September 7.
The 2024 edition of UTT will feature eight teams for the first time. The two new franchisees, Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be joining the likes of defending champions Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and PBG Bengaluru Smashers, in the quest to lift the trophy.
UTT Promoters, Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, said, “We are delighted to have IndianOil come back as our title sponsor for UTT 2024. Having one of the largest and most trusted companies in India certainly reinsures our efforts toward growing the sport.”
As part of the sponsorship, IndianOil branding will be displayed on Court Floor Stickers, courtside LED boards and around the Umpire Chair. The sponsorship includes exclusive branding of timeouts as “IndianOil Time Out.” Furthermore, each tie will feature a IndianOil-branded award.
Speaking about the association, Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director (Corporate Communications and Branding), IndianOil, said,“Continuing with our commitment to supporting Indian sports and nurturing talent across various disciplines, IndianOil is proud to partner with Season 5 of Ultimate Table Tennis. We are more than happy to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of table tennis in India and hope to see a thriving sporting culture in India through this association.”
The competition format has undergone a slight change this year. The teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. Each franchisee will continue to compete five ties during the league stage, facing all other teams within their respective group once, alongside two randomly selected teams from the opposing group, determined through a draw.
