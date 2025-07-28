Hyphen crosses Rs 400 crore in annual revenue

New Delhi: Skincare brand Hyphen, co-founded by actor Kriti Sanon and Pep Brands, has crossed an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 400 crore gross within two years of launch. The company reported a Rs 300 crore increase in ARR over the past 12 months, following a Rs 100 crore development in its first year.

Positioned as an operator-led, celebrity-anchored brand, Hyphen is part of Pep Brands, the parent company behind mCaffeine. The company claims to have recorded a fourfold increase in its consumer base, from one million in 2024 to four million in 2025. The brand also reports a 60% repeat purchase rate and product availability across over 19,000 pin codes in India.

“When we launched mCaffeine, there were 9,800 brands in India. By the time we started Hyphen , that number had exploded to 71,000. Today’s landscape is cluttered, where you need more than just a good product. You need to understand the consumer, create a category and choose the correct sales channel, alongside a sharp product strategy with data-driven execution,” said Tarun Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of Hyphen .

According to the company, Hyphen ’s business model replicates elements of the mCaffeine growth playbook, with an emphasis on what it calls the “three Cs” Consumer, Category and Channel. It also follows a six-pronged approach that includes proposition, product, packaging, pricing, platform and promotions.

“Operations and supply chain have always been a challenge. However, we have adapted and evolved alongside the exponential love from our consumers. In fact, the goal was to cross ₹500 crore in 2027, and with this milestone, we are definitely ahead of our targets. Looking forward, our focus is on driving steady growth and building a stronger presence in categories we are still nascent in like facewash,” Sharma added.

“The past two years have been nothing short of incredible. Building Hyphen from scratch has been one of the most personal and fulfilling journeys of my life. Watching it grow from an idea into a brand that so many of the consumers now trust and love, still feels surreal. I am so grateful to every single person who has believed in us and has chosen to Hyphen us in their lives! This is only the beginning, where we continue to Hyphen skincare with innovation and grow alongside a community that makes it all so worth it. Happy 2 years to us!” said Kriti Sanon, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, Hyphen .