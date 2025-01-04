HUL in advanced talks to acquire skincare brand Minimalist

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire the skincare brand Minimalist for Rs 3,000 crore.

This potential acquisition marks a significant move by HUL to strengthen its presence in the rapidly growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare market.

Minimalist, founded in 2020 by brothers Mohit and Rahul Yadav, has quickly gained popularity for its science-backed, ingredient-focused skincare products.

News reports suggest that the deal if finalised, would value Minimalist at 8-10 times its FY24 revenue of Rs 347.4 crore. This would represent a significant jump from its previous valuation of Rs 630 crore in 2022, highlighting the brand's rapid growth and potential.

This potential acquisition aligns with HUL's strategy of expanding its portfolio through acquisitions and investments in promising D2C brands. In recent years, the company has acquired brands like VWash and OZiva, demonstrating its commitment to capturing a larger share of the evolving consumer market.