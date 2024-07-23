HUL adex up 11.69% to Rs 1,681 crore in Q1 FY2025

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever’s Q1 FY25 ad spends increased by 11.69% (YoY) to Rs 1,681 crore from Rs 1,505 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a QoQ basis, HUL advertising spends increased by 4%. It spent Rs 1,616 crore in Q4 of FY2024.

In the last fiscal year, the company spent Rs 6,489 crore on advertising.

HUL reported a 2.2% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,612 crore for June quarter FY25.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,556 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing from HUL.

Revenue from product sales was marginally up 1.68% at Rs 15,497 crore as against Rs 15,240 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 12,385 crore in June quarter FY25, up 1.8% year-on-year.

Total income was up 1.81% to Rs 15,964 crore.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, commented, “HUL’s first quarter performance reflects our decisive actions in transforming our portfolio in high growth spaces, aided by the gradual recovery of rural markets. Our commitment to unlocking access to aspiration, market making, and premiumisation supported by our distinctive capabilities is a key driver of our competitive edge.”

He added, “We continue to focus on driving competitive volume growth, generating fuel to invest behind our brands and making our business future fit. We remain confident of the medium to long-term potential of the Indian FMCG sector. With our strong brands, execution prowess, and distribution might, HUL is well positioned to leverage this growth opportunity as we continue transforming our business to outperform.”