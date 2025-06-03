Huda Kattan regains full ownership of Huda Beauty

New Delhi: Huda Beauty has returned to full independent ownership after Huda Kattan, the brand’s founder and Co-CEO, bought back the equity previously held by TSG Consumer Partners. The move concludes an eight-year partnership that began in 2017, when TSG acquired a minority stake in the cosmetics company.

With this development, Huda Beauty becomes a fully founder-owned company, a relatively rare position in the global beauty industry. The transition is seen as a significant shift for the brand, which has long focused on direct engagement with its consumer base and a founder-led approach to business strategy.

“Taking back full ownership of Huda Beauty is a deeply very important moment for me,” said Huda Kattan. “It says that while many of us dreamers have visions that we are told are too big or not possible to do alone, in actuality, you have all the power you need to change the world yourself! This brand was built on passion, creativity, and a desire to challenge the beauty industry. As we step into this new chapter, I’m more committed than ever to pushing boundaries, staying true to our roots, and showing up for our incredible community every step of the way.”

Since its founding, Huda Beauty has gained a global following, becoming known for its blend of product innovation and social media-driven branding. The company was launched by Kattan, a makeup artist and beauty influencer, and has expanded its product portfolio and reach significantly over the years.

Now under sole ownership, the brand’s leadership remains within the founding family, with Kattan’s husband, Christopher Goncalo, continuing as Co-CEO, and her sister, Alya Kattan, leading the company’s social strategy efforts. The brand is expected to focus on new product development, community initiatives, and a reaffirmed commitment to its independent vision in the years ahead.